Criticisms of his new VinFast car got YouTuber Tran Van Hoang into some trouble recently as the carmaker was so offended by his criticisms that they called the cops on him.

In a now-deleted video, the Hoang said he was proud to own a VinFast LUX A2.0 and was only reluctantly highlighting problems. In a statement to Reuters, though, VinFast said it had “sufficient grounds to prove that it is not just a normal complaint.”