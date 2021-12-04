Vietnamese Automaker Vinfast Considers IPO In US

Vingroup JSC is considering a U.S. initial public offering of its car unit VinFast that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The biggest carmaker in Vietnam is working with advisers on the potential offering that could take place as soon as this quarter, the people said. An offering could raise as much as $3 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company is seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion after a listing, one of the people said.