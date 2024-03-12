Vin Diesel Hints Fast X2 Will Return To It Roots

Every day, we get a little closer to the release of Fast X2. Scheduled for sometime in 2026, Vin Diesel just dropped a few hints about what to expect. It sounds as if we’re going to get a return to form from the street-racing series that turned to worldwide heist and espionage. Dwayne Johnson is evidently still on track to return as well, after years of saying he wouldn’t. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Diesel, the face of the Fast franchise, took to Instagram to share a post hinting at a release month and other key details.



