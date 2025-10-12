VinFast Begins Closing Down Dealership Network - US Market Too Tough

VinFast is closing many of its company-owned showrooms in the United States and Canada, shifting to a full franchise model due to declining sales, high costs, and a strategic shift that sees the brand focusing more on Asian markets. The automaker will continue to offer service to customers through its new dealer network.

VinFast is seeing its plans fall apart. The reversal of their original expansion plans now significantly reduces its physical footprint in the United States. By closing its stores in California, the Vietnamese carmaker is transitioning to an entirely franchised dealer network across all 50 states, aiming for efficiency.