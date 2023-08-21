VinFast Moving To Dealer Based Sales Model - But Who Is Interested?

Like many EV makers like Tesla, VinFast entered the market with a direct-to-consumer distribution model. While the approach does have its advantages - like preventing crazy dealership markups - the Vietnamese EV brand wants to change it up and start selling through dealers as well, according to Reuters.

The recent debut on the New York Stock Exchange saw VinFast valued at $85 million, putting the brand under the spotlight, including among dealers. Since then, the shares retreated and reportedly dropped 33.2% at Thursday's close.