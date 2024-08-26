VinFast Slashes Range Topping VF 9 EV SUV By More Than $10,000

VinFast has slashed pricing for the larger VF 9 electric vehicle. First reported by Car And Driver, the three-row SUV now has a heavily discounted MSRP - more than $10,000 off the original price. Per the manufacturer's website, the entry-level Eco has a price of $69,800, which is significantly lower than the initial $83,000 price tag.

The posher Plus variant also benefits from these cuts. Previously priced at $91,000, the VF 9 Plus now retails for $73,800. Both variants receive a 123 kWh battery that powers two electric motors. Combined outputs total 402 horsepower, and enable the VF 9 to reach 60 mph in a claimed 6.63 seconds. Interestingly, the cheaper Eco has a claimed range of 330 miles while the range-topping Plus manages just 291 miles.