VinFast Stock Value Comes Back To Earth After Investors Realize What They Have Done

It’s been a big week for VinFast, which offered traders their first chance to invest in it after going public on Tuesday. Its share prices quickly shot up, and trading suggested that it was more valuable than Ford and General Motors combined. Today, its shares are already worth nearly two thirds less than they were at their peak. At its height, VinFast’s shares were trading at $38.78, up from their starting value of $22. However, now the automaker’s stock is trading at just $13.94, meaning that it is valued at $32.4 billion, down from $85 billion for its Wall Street debut four days ago.



