VinFast Succeeds Where Tesla Hasn't - Will Build New $2 Billion Manufacturing Plant In India

VinFast might be struggling in the United States, but the company is forging ahead globally as they’ve announced plans to build a new plant in India.



The facility will be located in Thoothukudi and is slated to cost up to $2 (£1.6 / €1.8) billion. $500 (£392 / €456) million is being invested in the first phase of the project and VinFast says it’s a “significant step” into the world’s third-largest vehicle market.



Construction is set to begin later this year, and the plant is expected to employ between 3,000 and 3,500 people. It eventually aims to become a “first-class electric vehicle production hub” with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 units.





