VinFast To Begin Expanding Dealer Network Next Year

VinFast’s launch in the U.S. is off to a very slow start but the Vietnamese car manufacturer has revealed that it will soon have 125 sales points across the country as it switches from a direct-sales model to one led by a nationwide network of dealers.



The company says it has received 70 dealer applications since its strategic sales shift in August was announced and that it expects to have “hundreds” of sales points by the end of 2024. VinFast started U.S. sales in California earlier this year and operates 13 showrooms across the state. While sales and registrations of the all-electric VF 8 started in February, data from Experian reveals that just 237 units had been registered through September.





