VinFast To Begin Using Solid State Batteries In 2024

VinFast has announced a partnership with Taiwanese battery startup ProLogium Technology that will see it start using solid-state batteries in its EVs from as early as 2024.

 

 

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two companies will see them enter into a commercial agreement to develop battery pack designs using Prologium’s proprietary solid-state battery technology. The deal also includes an investment of “tens of millions of dollars,” according to a press release about the partnership.

ProLogium was founded in 2006 and has filed over 500 patents for its solid-state battery technologies. It signed an agreement with Mercedes-Benz in January to also develop solid-state batteries and plans to launch its first major solid-state battery plant in early 2023.

