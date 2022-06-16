VinFast To Offer Unlimited Charging Or A Free Home Charger

Fresh off news of a similar reward subscription for new VF 8 and VF 9 customers in Europe, Vinfast has introduced a new program for US consumers that not only offers subscriptions within newly purchased EVs, but additional charging perks as well. Customers who buy a VinFast EV can now choose between three years of free unlimited charging or a complimentary Level 2 home charger.

VinFast is a Vietnamese automotive manufacturer whose global expansion moves faster that its news cycle, and that’s fast. The automotive subsidiary exists under VinGroup, a popular conglomerate with its name on everything from real estate, to healthcare, and even theme parks.