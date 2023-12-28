VinFast To Unveil Entry Level EV For Less Than $20,000 At CES

VinFast will unveil the entry-level VF 3 SUV at January’s CES 2024 event in Las Vegas, together with a new concept.

The Vietnamese manufacturer has so far failed to successfully crack into the U.S. market, with slow sales and a multitude of issues but still believes the VF 3 has the potential to be a strong seller. VinFast recently revealed that U.S. dealers have expressed plenty of interest in the VF 3, in part because it could hit the market for less than $20,000 and that’s before the $7,500 EV tax credit when leased.


