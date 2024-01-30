VinFast VF 8 Is The Best Lease Deal Of All EVs In The US At $249 A Month

The VinFast VF 8 has faced a lukewarm reception from buyers in the U.S., partly due to a litany of issues and critical reviews. However, one thing it does have going for it is affordability, and a recent price reduction has made it, if not the, one of the most inexpensive new vehicles available for lease in the U.S.



For most of the time the VF 8 has been available in the U.S., it has been offered to lease at $399 per month for 36 months with $4,594 due at signing, making the lease effectively cost $527 per month.



However, these figures have been slashed as part of a deal running through January 31st where the VF 8 is available from $249 per month for 36 months with just $944 due at signing, resulting in an effective lease rate of just $275 per month.









