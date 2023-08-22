VinFast VF9 Flagship To Start At $83,000 With An EPA Rated 330 Mile Range

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced EPA range ratings for its VF9 three-row electric SUV. 
 
The VinFast VF9 has an EPA range of 330 miles in Eco trim and 291 miles in Plus trim, with the carmaker saying that both ratings outperform its initial estimates. The full-size, seven-passenger, all-electric SUV has a starting MSRP of $83,000 in Eco trim and $91,000 in Plus trim.
 
"VinFast always strives to bring high quality products, reasonable prices and outstanding aftersales services to our consumers globally. The VF9's 330-mile battery range is among the best on the market, confirming our efforts and dedication to produce competitive vehicles. VinFast expects to export this model to the North American market this year, joining the VF8 model," said VinFast's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy.


