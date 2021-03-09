Vinfast Abandons Australian Proving Grounds Citing Relentless COVID Lockdown Measures

Less than a year after acquiring the Holden Lang Lang test track, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is exiting stage left, according to a report by CarsGuide. It’s another blow for former employees of Holden, who have been yet again left in the lurch, as the proving grounds are left looking for a new suiter. 

In May, VinFast closed its Australian operations in Port Melbourne, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the restricted movement between countries as reasons. Instead, it was decided that all vehicle development would take place within their home nation of Vietnam.



