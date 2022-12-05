Vinfast Announces Canadian Pricing For VF 8 And VF 9 Electric SUVs

VinFast is continuing its worldwide expansion and has just announced VF 8 and VF 9 pricing for Canada alongside key European markets.

Starting with the Great White North, VinFast will commence deliveries of the two electric SUVs in the second half of 2022, offering both the VF 8 and VF 9 in Eco and Plus configurations.

Kicking off the range is the VF 8 Eco available with a choice between a battery offering 420 km (261 miles) of range and a battery with 471 km (293 miles) of range. The VF 8 Eco can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds and starts at CA$50,850 ($39,133) for the smaller battery and CA$51,250 ($39,441) for the larger battery.