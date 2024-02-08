Vinfast Begins Shipping The $12,500 VF-3 Electric Mini SUV

VinFast (VFS) announced it has officially begun shipping its new mini electric SUV, the VinFast VF 3. Starting under $13,000, the new VF 3 generated strong buzz, with VinFast calling it a “social media phenomenon” ahead of shipments.

After introducing the VF 3 in January, VinFast said the new mini electric SUV is designed to make city travel “not only sustainable but also more accessible.”

Four months later, VinFast opened pre-orders with a special introductory price of 235 million VND, or about $9,248. That’s for the battery subscription model. Between May 13 and 15, VinFast offered the VF 3 (with the battery) for 315 million VND, or around $12,400.