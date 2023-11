Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) may launch the cheapest EV in the US soon. VinFast showed off its VF 3 electric car to US dealers, which could launch at under $20,000.



VinFast is mulling adding a fifth electric model to its US offerings that could serve an important market.



The EV maker currently sells the VF e34, VF 5, VF 8, and VF 9, but new models are on the way. VinFast is preparing to launch the VF 6 and VF 7 in Vietnam ahead of global deliveries.





