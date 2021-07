Vietnam's Vinfast only started selling cars in its home market in 2019 but the company is already eying exports of electric vehicles to the key markets of North America and Europe.

In the case of North America, Vinfast said in January that it plans to start sales in the United States and Canada as early as 2022. The first models to arrive will be the VFe35 small crossover and VFe36 mid-size crossover.