Vinfast Goes On Hiring Spree Adding 7,500 Jobs To North Carolina Workforce

Job security is currently in short supply in the American automotive sector. Last month, we learned that Rivian would cut 700 out of 14,000 jobs, while Ford would eliminate 8,000 people to provide more funds to its EV operations. Even the mighty Tesla fired 700 people recently, landing them in court for allegedly not following the correct protocol.

Salvation is coming from the most unlikely of places. According to its Facebook page, Vietnam's VinFast is on an epic hiring spree. It wants to employ an additional 8,000 engineers, technicians, and assembly line workers to join its Vietnamese workforce as soon as possible.