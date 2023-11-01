Vinfast IPO May Be A Lot Sooner Than You Think

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Vietnamese automaker VinFast could happen as soon as the second quarter as talks with banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. progress toward a listing.



The move would be a significant step forward in the company's plans to establish a manufacturing presence in the U.S. and take on homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla on its own turf. Bloomberg reported in November a Q2 IPO could raise as much as $1 billion or more for VinFast, depending on interest, of course.





