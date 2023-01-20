Vinfast Says It Will Combat Tesla Price Cuts With Sales Promotions

Following Tesla's massive price cuts in the US last week, Vietnamese automaker VinFast said it plans promotions to protect the competitiveness of its models.

 

VinFast is in the midst of a global expansion, including in the United States. The automaker has launched two electric models in the US, the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize SUVs that start at $59,000 and $83,000, respectively. With the Tesla Model Y now starting at $52,990 in the US, the similarly sized VinFast VF 8 is significantly more expensive.

"As a new brand entering the market, when other brands reduce their prices we have to come up with promotions to ensure VinFast's competitiveness," a VinFast spokesperson said in a statement cited by Reuters. "We are considering many promotion programs and will announce soon,” he added, without saying whether the promotions would include price cuts.



