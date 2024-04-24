Vinfast Signs Agreement To Open First 12 Dealerships In The US

VinFast made it to America way faster than robust Chinese carmakers that are still dreaming of crossing the ocean. And it is going big. The Vietnamese car manufacturer has just signed agreements with 12 more dealers in the US.
 
VinFast is working hard to broaden its distribution network and strengthen its presence in the world's automotive market. The carmaker is making a new step towards its goal by expanding its distribution network in the United States. It now has no fewer than 18 stores opened across seven states.


