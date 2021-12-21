Vinfast To Announce 3 EV Models At 2022 CES

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms.

Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF E35 and VF E36 crossovers, unveiled in November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Vinfast doesn't plan to slow down and will use next month's 2022 Consumer Electronics Show to complete its EV lineup with the reveal of three more vehicles, all of them smaller than the small VF E35 and mid-size VF E36.