Vinfast Unveils VF8 and VF9 Electric SUVs - Would You Take A Gamble On A Vietnamese Brand?

Vinfast has unveiled the VF8 and VF9 electric SUVs that it has designed with Pininfarina. They fall into the D- and E- segments respectively and they will first go on sale in Europe, in the second half of the year, before also reaching US shores sometime before 2022 concludes. The smaller of the two, the two-row VF8 will cost in Europe (first in Germany, France and the Netherlands) from €36,133 (equivalent to around $39,400), with the three-row VF9 starting at €49,280 (about $53,700). Pricing for the US market has not been announced, but Vinfast did say it is currently not planning to enter the UK market with its current range of models. We know these vehicles from the Los Angeles Auto Show where they were revealed last year as the Vinfast VF e35 and e36.



