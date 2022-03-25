Vinfast VF 8 SUV Caught Testing in Spain - Is It Growing On You Yet?

The Vinfast VF 8 SUV was unveiled at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, and a CarScoops reader has spied a VF 8 prototype undergoing testing in Europe.

Timothy Banks snapped this camouflaged VF 8 prototype near the IDADA center in Spain. While there isn’t really any need for the camouflage as the Vietnamese automaker has already unveiled the SUV, it is clearly still fine-tuning the vehicle before European deliveries start in the second half of 2022.

The all-electric VinFast VF 8 is similar in size to the Tesla Model X and will be available in dual-motor, all-wheel drive guise with 402 hp and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). Battery capacity size has not been confirmed but this version of the VF 8 should be good for 313 miles (499 km) of range on a single charge. Customers may also be offered a single motor version with 201 hp and a smaller battery pack with 285 miles (459 km) of range.