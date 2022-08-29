Viral Claim That Man Traded In A Porsche 964 For A WRX Was Most Likely A Publicity Stunt

Trading your old car for something new is supposed to be exciting, but it turned out to be quite different for Blake, a Porsche 911 owner from Canada. According to an Instagram post, Blake traded his air-cooled 964 Carrera for a brand-new Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT, a claim that sparked outrage in the comments.

Each person is entitled to their own taste and preferences but the internet got quite mad at Blake when he announced the unusual trade. Some people thought he was trolling, but a post by Jason Hoang, an employee at Gemini Motors, added up to the confusion.