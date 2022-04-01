Virginia Snowstorm Strands Motorists On I-95 For 15 Hours

In Virginia, a winter snowstorm brought 12-inches of the white stuff down on roads and highways in the state. The worst hit area was the Fredericksburg region and the Interstate-95 highway. Since the snow began falling on Monday (January 3rd) morning, the torrid conditions saw motorists stranded on the highway for more than 15-hours.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the I-95 is now closed northbound and southbound between exit 152 at Dumfries, VA, and exit 104, at Carmel Church, VA.