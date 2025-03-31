Virginia Wants To Start Putting Speed Limiters On Drivers Convicted Of Reckless Driving

Speeding is a factor in more than 10,000 traffic deaths every year in the U.S., and yet a large number of drivers regularly travel faster than the posted speed limits. Some, however, drive way too fast too often, so one state has proposed installing speed limiters into the vehicles of those convicted of reckless driving. Newly proposed legislation in Virginia would establish the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program, where repeat offenders of reckless driving and those found traveling more than 100 mph would be court-ordered to install a speed limiter, or “intelligent speed assistance,” on their vehicle that makes it impossible to exceed the speed limit. This would be an alternative punishment to a suspended license or jail time.



