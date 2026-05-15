Vision BMW Alpina Leaks Out Ahead Of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Debut - Ignores The Neue Klasse Styling

In only a few hours, BMW and Alpina will present their first-ever product developed together after the former company took over the latter. The model will be officially showcased at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and guess what? Yep, it has fully leaked ahead of the grand unveiling, and it is a polarizing concept that dictates the future of the brand under the BMW roof. It features a V-shaped nose, and an entirely new interpretation of the kidney grille. It has a pair of slim LED DRLs between the hood (and fenders) and the bumper, and the main clusters sit in a pair of recesses further down.



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