Volkswagen Adds 91 HP To Performance Minded ID.4 GTX

Volkswagen has given the ID.4 electric SUV a 91 hp power boost and resurrected an old badge for its sportiest ID model yet. The 295hp ID.4 GTX sits above the 201 hp ID.4 that’s just arrived in showrooms, and can sprint from zero to 62mph more than 2 seconds faster. This extra punch hasn’t come from simply up-sizing the rear motor. While the standard ID.4 gets by with a single 201 hp motor driving the rear wheels, the GTX gets the same setup, but adds a second motor to the front axle for a total of 295hp (Volkswagen doesn’t specify a torque figure). In addition to dropping the 62mph time from 8.5 seconds to 6.2 seconds, VW has also raised the electronic speed limiter from 99mph to 112mph.



