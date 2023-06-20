Volkswagen Admits It Was A Mistake To Make Every Dash Control Digital

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer says the introduction of widely criticised touch-sensitive controls in his brand's cars "definitely did a lot of damage" and he has pledged to usher in simpler, more functional interiors in all future cars.

Speaking to Autocar at the recent pre-production launch for the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, Schäfer pointed to the revamped crossover's cabin – a near-total departure from that of the Volkswagen ID 3 and Volkswagen Golf – as a statement of intent for future Volkswagens.