Volkswagen All Electric ID.4 Production Begins At Chattanooga Assembly Plant

Volkswagen of America today started production of the all-electric ID.4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

 

The compact SUV has become the first VW Group battery electric vehicle to be assembled in the United States, marking an important milestone for the automaker's ambitious electrification strategy for North America.

The ID.4 was a logical choice for the US plant as it's Volkswagen Group's most popular all-electric model, with 190,000 units delivered to customers globally since its launch in 2021.



