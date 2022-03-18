Volkswagen Already Selling Out Of Some 2022 EV Models

Volkswagen AG's Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz revealed this week that the group notes strong demand for electric cars, which allows it to increase not only the scale but also profitability.

According to Antlitz (via Bloomberg), some of the Volkswagen Group's battery-electric cars (BEVs) are sold out until 2023, while in the case of other models, which are still available, there are often long wait times.

Volkswagen Group, which besides the Volkswagen brand, includes also Audi, Porsche, Skoda and SEAT, sees that electric car profitability improves faster than originally expected. The main reason for that is high demand.