Volkswagen Amarok Pickup To Cost Quite A Bit More Than Ford Ranger Cousin

The new-gen Volkswagen Amarok is now on sale in the United Kingdom. The German automaker has opened the order books for the pickup truck, announcing the pricing details and specifications of the four trim levels available.

Before factoring in the tax, the 2023 VW Amarok starts at £33,000 ($41,847). This makes it more expensive than the Ford Ranger, which can be ordered from £29,800 ($37,789) in the double-cab configuration. The range-topping variant of the Blue Oval's workhorse, which adds the Raptor suffix, starts at £46,300 ($58,713) in the UK. Both prices exclude VAT.

For the base version of the new Amarok, Volkswagen is asking at least £40,791 ($51,727), including tax. The Life gets 7.5x17-inch alloys, electrically-adjustable side mirrors with heating and power-folding, LED headlights, and trailer hitch preparation. It also features manual air conditioning, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and reversing camera.