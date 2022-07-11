Volkswagen And Audi Recall 232,000 Vehicles For Electrical Component Failures

Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled.

Affected models include the Audi S3, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and others. We've listed the affected vehicles at the very bottom of the article. In the case of the TPMS, the software can be slow to react in rare situations. The defective voltage regulator in VAG infotainment units can damage the system in the console when the vehicle is off.