Volkswagen And Audi Stop Taking Orders For Hybrid And EV Models

Analysts very early on predicted that the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict would have serious negative effects on industry supply chains and that it would affect car companies’ plans and their outputs. Well, one of the first manufacturers to announce a war-related problem is Volkswagen, which has just confirmed to the German press that it will be pulling certain plug-in hybrid models from its lineup because it will temporarily stop building them. According to Automotive News Europe which quotes Automobilwoche, VW announced that it was no longer taking orders for the plug-in hybrid versions of the Golf, Passat, Arteon, Tiguan and Touareg. It even said that there’s a good chance some people who had already put their order for one of these vehicles in may not take delivery of it by the end of 2022.



