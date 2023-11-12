Volkswagen And Renault Pondering Collaboration Effort For A $20,000 EV

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:19 AM

Views : 330 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen Group is seeking a partner for the joint development of a circa-£17,000 electric car, according to a new report, which cites Renault as one potential collaborator.

German trade publication Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen was in “very early” talks with Renault on the subject, citing sources said to be familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen and its partner firm – which is yet to be decided – could produce a combined 200,000-250,000 cars per year, added the newspaper.


Read Article


Volkswagen And Renault Pondering Collaboration Effort For A $20,000 EV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)