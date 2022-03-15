Volkswagen And Toyota Factories Close As China Fights Another Round Of Covid 19

Automakers are facing yet another production setback in China as the country deals with its largest outbreak of Covid-19 in two years. The work stoppages are affecting both Volkswagen and Toyota as well as suppliers like Foxconn.

So far in 2022, China has reported more local symptomatic cases of Covid-19 than it had in all of 2021, reports Reuters, and that is leading to tightening restrictions in multiple provinces and cities. The country operates a zero-tolerance goal of suppressing the contagion as quickly as possible.

That has caused factories around the country to pause production. That includes both Toyota’s and Volkswagen’s joint ventures with the FAW Group that are located in Changchun. Toyota’s operations in Tianjin city, meanwhile, remain unaffected.