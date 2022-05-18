Volkswagen Announces ID.Buzz Electric Van Pricing

Volkswagen has been working very hard on electrification and design as it aims to bring Tesla down, and the latest reveal from the German automaker is the ID.Buzz electric van. As you may already know, the bus that was revealed in March is destined for European shores, and American buyers will have access to a longer-wheelbase model with more power and possibly even some unique features. The regular version has some pretty cool features too, and VW expects that this new offering will be extremely popular. Of course, part of its potential success depends on what it costs, and now Volkswagen has finally revealed pricing for the first-ever ID.Buzz.



Read Article