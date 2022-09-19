Volkswagen Arteon To Be Replaced With ID.Aero Sedan

According to a recent report by Automotive News, the end is near for the Volkswagen Arteon. Revealed in 2017 as a replacement for the CC, the Arteon hasn't done too well in the US with just over 7,000 sold to date. That said, VW is committed to keeping a flagship sedan in its lineup and intends on launching a fully electric Arteon successor in 2024. The Arteon will be replaced by the production version of the ID. Aero concept. Unveiled several months ago, the ID. Aero concept has a theoretical range of 385 miles and is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack. The production ID. Aero has already been spotted on numerous occasions testing in Germany and will be fully unveiled in 2023, followed by deliveries in China and Europe later that year.



Read Article