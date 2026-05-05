Volkswagen Becomes Rivian's Largest Shareholder

The Rivian-Volkswagen Technologies joint venture completed a third milestone of their agreed partnership. This means a third $1 billion check was issued toward buying Rivian shares, with the German carmaker now owning 15.9% of Rivian. This puts it well ahead of Amazon, which hasn't updated its stake and is now estimated to own about 11.8% of the company.

Volkswagen is laying its eggs in several baskets as it navigates brutal market conditions in its electrification efforts. The German carmaker has a partnership with Xpeng to produce software-defined vehicles in China, namely the ID. Unix lineup. Volkswagen also produces the ID. Era models in partnership with SAIC.