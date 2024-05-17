Volkswagen Becomes The Latest To Walk Back EV Only Plans

In the wake of the TDI emissions scandal, Volkswagen handed over control of the brand and the empire to Herbert Diess, a German executive who is friends with Elon Musk, saw electric vehicles as the future of the industry, and believed that an engineless future could fix the German automaker’s sullied image. But now, Diess is out, and his replacements are reconsidering the strategy.
 
Volkswagen recently became the latest automaker to quietly walk back its bold EV commitments, following Ford, GM, and Mercedes. The brand now plans to expand its range of plug-in hybrid vehicles, as growth in the electric vehicle segment slows.
 


