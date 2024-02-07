Volkswagen Begins Cutting Back On Company Car Perks After Employee Abuse

Company cars are a nice treat for employees, especially if they come from a premium brand. Unfortunately for high-ranked officials at Volkswagen, they can no longer have a free Porsche delivered on their driveway as part of the group-wide cost-cutting measures.

Sources within the VW Group whisper tales of expensive vehicles, Porsches included, being returned in a state that suggests they’d been dragged behind a rogue Autobahn monster truck. This blatant disrespect for company property simply wouldn’t fly amidst a billion-dollar savings program.