Volkswagen Believes Upcoming ID.3 Based Electric SUV Will Be Brand's Best Seller

New Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer has outlined his vision for the firm after his first 100 days in the job, with a focus on becoming “a love brand again”. The VW exec also revealed at an event in Berlin that the company will launch 10 new models by 2026, including an SUV version of its ID.3 all-electric hatch, as previewed by our exclusive image. “We’re working hard to develop an additional compact SUV based on the ID.3, so that we can also launch a VW product in this fast-growing vehicle segment,” he said.



The new ID.3 SUV will share its interior and running gear with the hatchback, but offer a taller body inspired by the facelifted ID.3 that’s due to go on sale next year.



