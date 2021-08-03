Volkswagen Betting Motorheads Will Soon Become Eco-Warriors. Truth? OR Are They Smoking CRACK?

Filed under are they smoking crack?
"Volkswagen is betting that petrol-heads will soon become eco-warriors."
Still, given VW’s stable of luxury brands, such as Lamborghini, Bugatti and crotch-rocket maker Ducati, Rimac’s battery technology could help steal a march over gas-guzzling rivals. Ferrari, for example, doesn’t expect an electric version of its racers to come out until after 2025.
We have to ask a serious question here...WHO on earth comes up with this type of delusional thinking? "Petrol-heads will SOON become eco-warriors?"
Tell us in your circle of friends of "petrol-heads" how many have expressed the interest to dump their M3, S4, Mustang, Challenger, WHATEVER, because they want a future image of being know as an ECO-WARRIOR?
ZERO? Wow! That's the number we guessed too!
The more I read about these execs and 'experts' the more I feel like I'm watching episodes of the office. These people are absolutely LOST!
Give us your take...