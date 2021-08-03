Volkswagen Betting Motorheads Will Soon Become Eco-Warriors. Truth? OR Are They Smoking CRACK?

Agent001 submitted on 3/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:18:50 PM

Views : 396 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Filed under are they smoking crack?

"Volkswagen is betting that petrol-heads will soon become eco-warriors."

Still, given VW’s stable of luxury brands, such as Lamborghini, Bugatti and crotch-rocket maker Ducati, Rimac’s battery technology could help steal a march over gas-guzzling rivals. Ferrari, for example, doesn’t expect an electric version of its racers to come out until after 2025.

We have to ask a serious question here...WHO on earth comes up with this type of delusional thinking? "Petrol-heads will SOON become eco-warriors?"

Tell us in your circle of friends of "petrol-heads" how many have expressed the interest to dump their M3, S4, Mustang, Challenger, WHATEVER, because they want a future image of being know as an ECO-WARRIOR?

ZERO? Wow! That's the number we guessed too!

The more I read about these execs and 'experts' the more I feel like I'm watching episodes of the office. These people are absolutely LOST!

Give us your take...




Volkswagen Betting Motorheads Will Soon Become Eco-Warriors. Truth? OR Are They Smoking CRACK?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)