Volkswagen Betting Motorheads Will Soon Become Eco-Warriors. Truth? OR Are They Smoking CRACK?

Filed under are they smoking crack?



"Volkswagen is betting that petrol-heads will soon become eco-warriors."



Still, given VW’s stable of luxury brands, such as Lamborghini, Bugatti and crotch-rocket maker Ducati, Rimac’s battery technology could help steal a march over gas-guzzling rivals. Ferrari, for example, doesn’t expect an electric version of its racers to come out until after 2025.



We have to ask a serious question here...WHO on earth comes up with this type of delusional thinking? "Petrol-heads will SOON become eco-warriors?"



Tell us in your circle of friends of "petrol-heads" how many have expressed the interest to dump their M3, S4, Mustang, Challenger, WHATEVER, because they want a future image of being know as an ECO-WARRIOR?



ZERO? Wow! That's the number we guessed too!



The more I read about these execs and 'experts' the more I feel like I'm watching episodes of the office. These people are absolutely LOST!



Give us your take...



From @Breakingviews: Volkswagen is betting that motorheads will soon become eco-warriors, writes @CGAThompson in Capital Calls https://t.co/K6PqHVjm5N — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2021



