Volkswagen Brings Back Physical Buttons After Stupidly Removing Them

Volkswagen has finally realized what pretty much every driver already knew: stuffing every function into a touchscreen is a nightmare. The company’s design boss, Andreas Mindt, has revealed that future VWs, starting with the ID.2, will feature physical controls for essential functions. This might sound like common sense, but, hey, better late than never.

In late 2022, VW made the bold (and highly unpopular) decision to ditch traditional physical buttons and switch to touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel. That, predictably, led to a flood of complaints. So, after the unveiling of the ID.2all concept in 2023, VW admitted its mistake and promised to roll back the touch-centric design. Now, Mindt is spilling the details on the company’s course correction.