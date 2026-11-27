Volkswagen has brought back the manual Golf GTI to celebrate 50 years of hot hatchbacks - but only on a very limited basis.

The firm has revealed a new special-edition GTI called the 1976, which swaps the standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for the DIY six-speeder that was taken off the options list in 2023 in pursuit of emissions compliance.

Named for both the year the Mk1 was launched and its total build run, the GTI 1976 is the first special-edition GTI model to be offered with a manual shift since the Mk7 Clubsport S of 2016.