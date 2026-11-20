Volkswagen joins the pool of automakers who dared to face the week of 'James Bondisson,' aka the casting of Robert Pattinson by Amazon MGM into the role of 007, Anthropic’s massive IPO, and especially the launch of GTA VI by attending the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Just before the start of the 2026 LA Auto Show, the preview for this year’s edition was looking bleak – we knew about the all-new Hyundai Elantra, the Rivian R2, and minor novelties and fresh limited editions from Kia, Acura, or Honda, and not much else.