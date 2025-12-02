Volkswagen Bucks The Trend With 3 New ICE Models With Turbo 2.0 Liter

As the hype surrounding the electric transformation of the automotive industry seems to be subsiding, carmakers are slowly turning their attention back to internal combustion engines. Even if we're not yet at a point where you could say the future of ICE is ensured, moves like the one German carmaker Volkswagen made for the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs and the iconic Passat only go to show the technology still has some kick left in it. Neither of the three vehicles comes with a fully electric powertrain (yet), but even the addition of a new piece of ICE tech to the range goes a long way in making some people, especially over in Europe, where it will first arrive, pretty happy. The engine in question is the turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI that burns gasoline, and it will be offered in two power versions, 201 hp/320 Nm of torque and 261 hp/400 Nm of torque. No matter the output, the units will always be paired in all three models with the Volkswagen 4MOTION all-wheel drive.



